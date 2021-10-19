Homemade apple cider is the greatest thing about fall. It's extremely easy to make and the perfect way to use up all of those extra apples you thought would turn into apple pie after going apple picking. It's warm, full of spice, and just sweet enough.
Prep: 30 minutes
Cook: 6 hours
Servings: 6
Ingredients:
• 4 granny smith apples, sliced
• 4 red delicious apples, sliced
• 1 orange, sliced
• 1 ½ tablespoons whole allspice
• 1 ½ tablespoons whole clove
• 3 cinnamon sticks
• 8 cups water
Directions:
1. Place fruit and spices into a slow cooker. Add 8 cups of water.
2. Cook on high heat for 3-4 hours.
3. Uncover the slow cooker, and mash the softened fruit with a potato masher. Cover again and cook on low for 1-2 hours.
4. Strain out fruit and spices from the slow cooker into a cheesecloth in a bowl. Wait about 20-30 minutes for the cheesecloth to cool. Squeeze out cider from cheesecloth into the bowl. Pour the cider back into the slow cooker.
5. Serve warm and enjoy!
