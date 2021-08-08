Greek Chicken Bowl in an Instant (Pot)

The thought of turning the stove on during the summer is excruciating. After hours of running around in the sun, the last thing anyone wants to do is stand over a hot stove and cook dinner. This is the time to use that instant pot you bought over the winter; it’s great for more than just chilis and soups! Try these Greek Chicken Bowls, for example, for an easy summertime meal. Just load up the pot, put it on to cook while you chop up some fresh veggies like cucumbers and tomatoes and enjoy the dish’s myriad of flavors.
Prep Time: 30 minutes
Total Time: 50 minutes
Serves: 4
Ingredients
Directions
Whisk together the oregano, paprika, red pepper flakes, 1/4 cup olive oil, 2 cloves garlic and 1/2 cup water in the pot of a 6-quart Instant Pot®. Add the chicken, 2 teaspoons salt and a few grinds of pepper and toss until well coated.
Follow the manufacturer's guide for locking the lid and preparing to cook. Set the pot to pressure cook on high for 3 minutes (see Cook's Note). After the pressure cook cycle is complete, follow the manufacturer's guide for quick release and wait until the quick release cycle is complete. Be careful of any remaining steam and unlock and remove the lid. Transfer the chicken to a medium bowl and turn the pot off. Add the couscous, 1/2 teaspoon salt and a few grinds of pepper to the pot and stir to combine with the hot liquid. Place the glass lid on the top and let the couscous sit until tender and fluffy, 6 to 7 minutes. Fluff with a fork.
Meanwhile, mix together the yogurt, lemon juice, remaining clove garlic and 2 tablespoons water in a medium bowl until well combined. Spread 1/4 cup of the yogurt sauce on the bottom of a plate. Top with a quarter of the couscous, cucumbers, tomatoes, Kalamata olives and feta. Repeat with the remaining ingredients 3 more times. Garnish each plate with the dill and a drizzle of the remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil.
Recipe courtesy of The Food Network Kitchen.
