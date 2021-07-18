This glazed Key lime pound cake recipe that bakes up moist, dense and so soft thanks to buttermilk and lime yogurt! Perfectly sweet and tart with a bold lime glaze.
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 1 hour, 20 minutes
Total time: 1 hour, 35 minutes
Yield: 12 servings
Ingredients
Pound Cake
- 3 cups all purpose flour
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/2 cup butter-flavored shortening
- 1 cup butter softened
- 3 cups granulated sugar
- 6 large eggs room temperature
- 1/2 cup buttermilk
- 5 oz lime flavored yogurt
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1/4 cup Key lime juice
- 2 teaspoons fresh lime zest
Key Lime Glaze
- 2 cups powdered sugar
- 6 tablespoons Key lime juice
- 1 teaspoon lime zest
Directions
- Preheat oven to 325 F. Generously grease and flour a bundt pan. Set aside.
- In a medium bowl sift together flour, salt and baking powder. Set aside.
- In a large bowl cream together shortening, butter and sugar. Beat in eggs one at a time until batter is fluffy.
- In a small bowl, mix together buttermilk and lime yogurt.
- Alternate adding the buttermilk yogurt mix and the dry mixture into the wet batter. Mix in vanilla extract, lime juice, and lime zest until well combined. Spoon batter into prepared pan.
- Bake for 1 hour and 20 minutes. (I check the center with a wooden skewer to make sure it is completely done)
- Let cake cool before gently removing from the pan. Apply glaze (drizzled or frosted) once cake has cooled completely.
- To make the glaze, mix together powdered sugar and enough lime juice to create a thick consistency. Stir in lime zest.
- Serve cake garnished with lime slices and a sprinkling of lime zest.
Recipe and photo courtesy of Divas Can Cook.
