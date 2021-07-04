My mother-in-law loves frozen fruit for a cold, lower sugar treat. I found this recipe for her that is easy to whip up in under 5 minutes (well, in under 5 minutes after your fruit is frozen!) It doesn't require sweetening, but you can according to taste.
Freeze time: 2 hours
Prep time: 5 minutes
Total time: 2 hours and 5 minutes
Yield: 4 servings
Ingredients
- 2 cups watermelon, cubed and frozen
- Juice from 1/2 lime
Directions
- Dice your watermelon, and place the pieces in the freezer overnight. After several hours in the freezer, you can proceed, but if the watermelon isn’t completely frozen, the sorbet will have more of a slushy texture rather than be a solid sorbet.
- Place your diced, frozen watermelon into the food processor and add some lime juice. I used 2-3 cups of watermelon for each half lime, but it’s a good idea to just add a little at the beginning and add more, to taste, later on. Start with just a few drops, and slowly add in more as you process your sorbet.
- Continue to process your watermelon and lime juice in your food processor until you get a sorbet-like texture. You can add a little more lime juice as needed for taste and texture.
- If you want a sweeter sorbet, you can add in a little honey or another sweetener of your choice.
- Serve immediately.
Recipe and photo courtesy of Oh The Things We'll Make
