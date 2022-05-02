Florida Cucumber and Sweet Pepper Salad

Thanks to our Florida farmworkers, we have this deliciously fresh and light salad. Recipe courtesy of Fresh from Florida.
Prep: 10 minutes
Total: 20 minutes
Servings: 4
Ingredients:
• 2 Florida bell peppers (or 12 small sweet peppers), seeds removed and sliced thin (a variety of colored peppers is recommended)
• 2 Florida cucumbers
• 1 red onion
• ¼ cup fresh parsley, chopped fine
• 1 tablespoon fresh herbs (basil, thyme, oregano or mint)
• 2 tablespoons white wine vinegar
• 1 tablespoon olive oil
• Sea salt and fresh ground pepper, to taste
Directions:
1. Add all ingredients, except the salt and pepper, to a medium-sized mixing bowl. Lightly toss all ingredients to coat.
2. Taste salad and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper.
3. Keep refrigerated and serve cold.
Florida Catholic Media is supported by its audience. This means that, at no additional cost to you, Florida Catholic Media will earn a small commission if you click through and purchase linked products. Learn more.
