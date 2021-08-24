Easy Steak Fajitas

Fajitas were initially created at the end of the 1930s and beginning of the 1940s by Mexican ranch workers that were located in Texas. There were instances where the workers were paid with meat, which consisted of the parts like the head, entrails together with skirt steak.
Let everyone customize their fajitas by setting out an assortment of toppings such as fresh cilantro, guacamole, salsa, and sour cream. Pick up a container of freshly sliced onions and bell peppers at the grocery store to save time (and tears) when preparing the fajitas. We prefer fresh over frozen vegetables in this recipe; they stay firmer when cooked.
Prep: 30 minutes
Total: 1 hours, 35 minutes
Servings: 6
Ingredients:
2 1/2 teaspoons fajita seasoning
1 teaspoon lime zest plus 3 Tbsp. fresh juice (from 2 limes)
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
1/4 cup plus 2 Tbsp. olive oil, divided
1 (1 1/2-lb.) flank steak (1 1/2 to 2 inches thick), trimmed
1 (14-oz.) container sliced fresh onion-and-bell pepper mix
12 (5- to 6-inch) corn tortillas, warmed
Directions:
Stir together fajita seasoning, lime zest and juice, black pepper, 1/4 cup of the oil, and 1/2 teaspoon of the salt in a small bowl. Reserve 2 tablespoons fajita marinade in a separate bowl, and set aside. Place steak in a 1-gallon ziplock plastic bag. Pour in remaining fajita marinade, and seal bag. Marinate in refrigerator at least 1 hour or up to 4 hours, turning and massaging marinade into meat in sealed bag occasionally.
Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large cast-iron skillet over high. Add onion-and-bell pepper mix; cook, stirring often, until slightly softened and caramelized, about 6 minutes. Sprinkle with remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt; stir in reserved 2 tablespoons fajita marinade. Cook, stirring constantly, 1 minute. Transfer onion mixture to a plate; cover with aluminum foil to keep warm. Wipe skillet clean.
Add remaining 1 tablespoon oil to skillet; heat over high. Remove steak from marinade, allowing any excess to drip off; discard marinade. Add steak to skillet; cook to desired degree of doneness, 5 to 6 minutes per side for medium-rare. Transfer to a cutting board. Tent with aluminum foil, and let rest 5 minutes.
Thinly slice steak across the grain, and arrange on a platter. Place onion mixture alongside steak. Serve with warm tortillas.
Recipe courtesy of Southern Living.
