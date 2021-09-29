Easy Microwave Potato Chips

You know those nights. You're getting ready to watch Hamilton for the gazillionth time when suddenly, a craving hits. You want potato chips - but you don't have any in the house - what do you do? You can either go to the store in your Pokémon slippers ... or make your own chips with this easy and fast recipe, courtesy of Tasty.
Prep: 5 minutes
Total: 15 minutes
Servings: 4
Ingredients:
• 1 Russet potato
• 2 tablespoons of olive oil
• Sea salt, to taste
Directions:
1. On a cutting board, slice the potato into ⅛-inch (3 mm) slices.
2. Dry the potato slices with a paper towel until there is no more moisture.
3. Transfer the sliced potatoes to a bowl and coat in olive oil.
4. Wipe down a large flat microwavable-safe plate with olive oil to prevent the chips from sticking.
5. Place the chips on the plate in an even layer and sprinkle with salt.
6. Microwave the chips on high for 6-7 minutes or until the chips just start to brown. When the chips develop some color remove them from the microwave and slowly peel from the plate. (If chips are sticking, they can also be flipped halfway through.)
7. Repeat this process until all the potato slices are cooked. Enjoy!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.