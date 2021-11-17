Easy Cranberry Stuffing

You don't need meat to make a stuffing everyone will love. This vegetarian option is filled with everyone's favorite Thanksgiving flavors—apples! cranberries! sage! thyme!—if anyone complains about meatless stuffing, just send them home without dessert. Aside from the cranberries, this is a purely traditional sourdough stuffing. Recipe courtesy of Delish.
Prep: 25 minutes
Cook: 1 hour
Servings: 10
Ingredients:
• 1 large sourdough boule, cut into cubes
• 6 tbsp. butter, divided, plus more for baking dish
• 2 apples, cored and chopped
• 1 c. dried cranberries
• 2 medium onions, chopped
• Kosher salt
• Freshly ground black pepper
• 2 tbsp. freshly chopped parsley, plus more for garnish
• 1/2 tbsp. freshly chopped sage
• 1/2 tbsp. freshly chopped thyme leaves
• 1/2 tbsp. freshly chopped rosemary
• 2 c. vegetable (or chicken) broth
Directions:
1. Tear or slice bread into cubes and leave out overnight to dry OUT. (Alternately, place bread on baking sheets and bake at 200º for 20 minutes.)
2. Preheat oven to 350º and butter a large baking dish. In a large skillet over medium heat, melt butter. Add onion, celery, and apple and cook until soft and fragrant, 8 minutes. Stir in parsley, sage, thyme, and rosemary and cook until fragrant, 1 minute more. Season with salt and pepper. Stir in remaining 3 tablespoons butter and parsley.
3. Place bread and cranberries in a large bowl and add onion mixture and chicken broth.
4. Transfer mixture to prepared baking dish and cover with foil. Bake until cooked through, 45 minutes, then remove foil and cook until bread is golden, 15 minutes more.
5. Garnish with parsley before serving.
