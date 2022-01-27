Easy Coq au Vin

Truly the most amazing braised chicken (so tender, literally falling off the bone!) served in a heavenly red wine sauce! Recipe courtesy of Damn Delicious.
Prep: 20 minutes
Cook: 1 hour
Total: 1 hour, 20 minutes
Yield: 4 servings
Ingredients:
• 3 slices bacon, diced
• 6-8 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs
• Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
• 8 ounces cremini mushrooms, halved
• 3 shallots, quartered
• 3 cloves garlic, minced
• 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
• 2 tablespoons tomato paste
• 1 cup dry red wine
• 1 1/2 cups chicken stock
• 4 sprigs fresh thyme
• 3 carrots, halved lengthwise and cut into thirds
• 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley leaves
Directions:
1. Heat a large braiser over medium high heat. Add bacon and cook until brown and crispy, about 6-8 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate, reserving excess fat in the braiser.
2. Season chicken thighs with 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper.
3. Working in batches, add chicken to the braiser, skin-side down, and sear both sides until golden brown, about 2-3 minutes per side; set aside. Drain excess fat, reserving 2 tablespoons in the braiser.
4. Add mushrooms and shallots, and cook, stirring occasionally, until mushrooms are tender and browned, about 5-7 minutes; season with salt and pepper, to taste.
5. Stir in garlic until fragrant, about 1 minute.
6. Whisk in flour and tomato paste until lightly browned, about 1 minute.
7. Stir in wine, scraping any browned bits from the bottom of the braiser. Stir in chicken stock, thyme and carrots. Return chicken to the braiser.
8. Bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer, partially covered, turning the chicken once or twice, until chicken has completely cooked through, reaching an internal temperature of 175 degrees F, about 40-45 minutes.
9. Stir in bacon and parsley; season with salt and pepper, to taste.
10. Serve immediately.
