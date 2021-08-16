Drunken Mussels with Chorizo and White Beans

This Spanish-inspired take on steamed mussels will transport you to distant ports. Start by crisping up chorizo—just a bit provides a nice smoky punch—then toss in some shallot, garlic, and white wine. Add cherry tomatoes for sweetness and white beans for texture, add the mollusks, and cover. Dinner in less than 30 minutes—and next to no cleanup.
Prep: 30 minutes
Total: 45 minutes
Servings: 4
Ingredients:
Directions:
Heat oil and chorizo in a large pot over medium, stirring, until chorizo starts to crisp, about 4 minutes. Add shallot and garlic and cook, stirring, until tender, about 4 minutes. Add wine, tomatoes, and beans; bring to a simmer.
Add mussels. Cover and continue to cook, shaking pot occasionally, until mussels open, 6 to 8 minutes (discard any unopened ones). Season broth to taste. Sprinkle with parsley, toss, and serve.
