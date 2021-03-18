Do you want something other than cheese pizza or pasta for your Friday meals during Lent? Check out our meatless recipes curated from some of the best chefs from around the globe. This delicious recipe is courtesy of Recipes from a Monastery Kitchen.
Crumb cod has been a favorite of ours for decades—for guests, retreatants, and our own Sisterhood. It’s a wonderful addition to your Lenten menu. This is a great recipe for anyone looking for something meatless, delicious, and easy to prepare. You don’t have to live on the Cape to enjoy this flavorsome dish – try it and you’ll be glad you did, in and out of the Lenten season.
Total time: 40 mins
Prep time: 20 min
Yield: 4 servings
Ingredients
4 fillets cod (6 oz each)
1/2 cup butter, melted
4 Tbsps fresh lemon juice
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
1. Set oven to 375 degrees.
2. Rinse cod fillets and dry with paper towel.
3. Brush baking dish with melted butter.
4. Brush fillets lightly with melted butter; then sprinkle with salt and pepper.
5. Crush crackers with rolling pin and mix with melted butter and 1Tbsp of lemon juice. Add chopped parsley and toss together lightly.
6. Gently press crumbs onto fillets. (It’s fine if any excess falls into baking dish!)
7. Pour wine and remaining Tbsp. of lemon juice around fish in the baking dish.
8. Bake for about 15-20 minutes until crumbs are golden and crunchy. Internal temperature should read between 135 -140 degrees. You can carefully check by gently inserting a fork, to see if the fish is opaque and flakey.
Recipe courtesy of Recipes from a Monastery Kitchen.