Crock Pot Bourbon Meatballs are tender, succulent, and loaded with irresistible flavors. These meatballs, prepped in just minutes, are cooked in the Crock-Pot and are perfect to serve as an appetizer, for game day or on lazy weekends. Here is another delicious recipe from A Southern Soul.
Prep: 5 minutes
Cook: 3-5 hours (depending on crockpot setting)
Total: 8 minutes
Servings: 12
Ingredients:
• 2 pounds frozen meatballs
• 2 cups ketchup
• 1/2 cup honey
• 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
• 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
• 3/4 cup Bourbon (I use whatever is around, usually Blanton's - but don't tell my husband!)
• 1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes
• 3 minced garlic cloves
• Finely chopped parsley
Directions:
1. In a medium-size mixing bowl, add ketchup, honey, Worcestershire sauce, apple cider vinegar, bourbon, red pepper flakes and garlic. Whisk together.
2. Add meatballs to the Crock Pot. Pour sauce over and stir to coat the meatballs. Place lid on and set the timer to 4-5 hours on LOW or 3-4 hours on HIGH.
3. When timer goes off, gently stir meatballs in sauce and serve.
