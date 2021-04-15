Creola Jambalaya with chicken, andouille sausage, shrimp and lots of spice makes a flavorful New Orleans-style meal. Jambalaya is super easy to cook in a pressure cooker and it doesn’t take much time at all. The Instant Pot does a great job of melding all the flavors together in a short amount of time.
Prep time: 10 mins
Cook time: 30 minutes
Total time: 40 mins
Yield: 6 servings
Ingredients
1 tablespoon vegetable or olive oil
12 ounces Andouille sausage, sliced
3 boneless, skinless chicken thighs cut into 1-inch pieces
1 onion, diced
1 red bell pepper, diced
2 celery ribs, diced
3 garlic cloves, minced
2 1/2 teaspoons Creole seasoning, divided
3/4 teaspoon dried thyme
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 1/2 cups long grain rice
1 (14.5-ounce) can diced tomatoes with juice
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
2 cups chicken broth
2 bay leaves
1 teaspoon Tabasco sauce
1 pound large shrimp, peeled and deveined
1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley
Directions
1. Turn Instant Pot to "Saute" and add oil to inner pot. Add sausage and cook until browned, about 5 minutes. Remove with a slotted spoon and set aside. Add chicken and sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon Creole seasoning. Cook until browned, about 5 minutes. Remove with a slotted spoon and set aside with sausage.
2. Add onion, celery, and red pepper and cook until onion is soft, about 4 minutes. Add garlic and cook 1 more minute.
3. Stir in 2 teaspoons of Creole seasoning, thyme, salt, tomatoes, rice, Worcestershire sauce, broth, bay leaves, and Tabasco sauce. Stir in sausage and chicken.
4. Turn Instant Pot to Pressure Cook/High (or Manual) for 7 minutes. Be sure valve is in the "Sealing" position.
5. Do a quick release and open Instant Pot. Do NOT open until the pin drops. Stir in shrimp, parsley, and green onions. Cover Instant Pot and turn it off. Let the residual heat cook the shrimp for about 8 to 10 minutes.
6. Serve Jambalaya with some crusty French bread for a spicy southern one dish meal.
Recipe courtesy of Spicy Southern Kitchen.