Creamy Tuscan Shrimp

The classic flavors of sun-dried tomatoes, spinach, and basil are the ideal bright contrast to the cream, and it all just goes so well together. And there's plenty of garlic. Nobody can say no to this restaurant-quality shrimp recipe whenever we serve it for easy entertaining. Serve or pasta, rice, or mashed potatoes for a quick and easy meal.
Prep: 5 mins
Total: 15 minutes
Servings: 4
Ingredients:
• 1 pound shrimp (I used 31-40 count size) thawed & peeled
• 2 tablespoons butter
• 1 teaspoon flour
• 4-5 cloves garlic minced
• 1 cup heavy/whipping cream
• 1/2 teaspoon lemon juice
• 1/4 teaspoon Italian seasoning
• 1/4 cup sun-dried tomatoes chopped or julienned
• 1-2 cups (packed) fresh baby spinach
• Handful fresh basil cut into thin strips
• Salt & pepper to taste
Directions:
1. Melt the butter over medium-high heat in a large skillet. Add the flour and cook for about a minute, stirring until smooth.
2. Add the garlic and cook for about 30 seconds or until fragrant.
3. Stir in the cream, lemon juice, Italian seasoning, and sun-dried tomatoes. Simmer for 2 minutes. Reduce heat if it's bubbling too much.
4. Add the shrimp and cook for around 5 minutes or until they're cooked through and the sauce is slightly thickened, taking care not to overcook them.
5. Add the spinach and basil and cook for another 2 minutes. Season with salt & pepper as needed. Serve immediately. I like to squeeze extra lemon juice over top when serving (up to you). You could also grate some fresh parmesan over top if you wish.
