Winner, winner chicken dinner! This meal really shows off the talents of our favorite electric pressure cooker. Yes, our Instant Pot Tuscan chicken pasta is made with the multi-talented multi-cooker. What you get is a deliciously creamy and hearty Tuscan chicken pasta that is perfect for any weekday or weekend. Stir in spinach and cheese before serving, and this delicious dinner is done.
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 45 minutes
Yield: 6 servings
Ingredients
- 1 carton (32 oz) Progresso™ chicken broth
- 1/2cup chopped drained oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes with herbs
- 1 tablespoon Italian seasoning
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
- 1 package (20 oz) boneless skinless chicken thighs, cut in 1-inch pieces
- 12oz uncooked campanelle pasta (4 cups)
- 1 package (5 oz) fresh baby spinach leaves
- 1 package (8 oz) cream cheese, cut into cubes, softened
- 1 cup shredded Parmesan cheese (4 oz)
Directions
- Spray 6-quart Instant Pot® insert with cooking spray. Mix broth, tomatoes, Italian seasoning, salt and pepper flakes in insert.
- Stir in chicken and pasta. Secure lid; set pressure valve to SEALING. Select MANUAL; cook on high pressure 7 minutes. Select CANCEL. Set pressure valve to VENTING to quick-release pressure.
- Immediately stir mixture 1 to 2 minutes or until pasta is completely separated. Pasta will appear to be stuck together but will separate while stirring. Stir in spinach, cream cheese and Parmesan cheese until cheeses melt. Let stand 5 minutes.
Recipe courtesy of Betty Crocker Kitchens.
