Creamy Tomato Soup with Grilled Cheese "Croutons"

Everyone’s favorite tomato soup with the most perfect mini grilled cheese bites! So comforting, so cozy.

Prep: 10 minutes

Cook: 25 minutes

Total: 35 minutes

Servings: 4

Ingredients:

Soup

• 1 tablespoon olive oil

• 1 onion, diced

• 3 garlic cloves, minced

• 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

• 1 bay leaf

• 2 (28-ounce) cans whole tomatoes

• 1/2 cup heavy cream

• 1 tablespoon brown sugar

• 3/4 cup low-sodium vegetable broth

• 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley leaves, for garnish

Grilled Cheese "Croutons"

• 1 tablespoon olive oil

• 4 slices white or wheat bread

• 4 ounces shredded sharp cheddar cheese

Directions:

1. Heat olive oil in a grill pan over medium-high heat. Spread 1/2 tablespoon butter over 1 side of each bread slice. Turn the slices over and top 2 slices with cheddar and place remaining 2 slices of bread on top, buttered sides up. Add sandwich to pan and grill until the bread is golden and the cheese is melted, about 2-3 minutes per side. Let cool for 1 minute and cut into 1-inch cubes.

2. Heat olive oil in a large stockpot or Dutch oven over medium heat. Add onion, garlic, red pepper flakes and bay leaf and cook, stirring frequently, until onion is translucent, about 3-5 minutes.

3. Stir in tomatoes and mash, using a potato masher, until broken down into smaller pieces. Stir in heavy cream and brown sugar.

4. Bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer until slightly thickened, about 8-10 minutes. Remove bay leaf.

5. Puree with an immersion blender. Stir in vegetable broth until heated through, about 2 minutes; season with salt and pepper to taste.

6. Serve immediately with “croutons”, garnished with parsley.

Although this recipe version is courtesy of Damn Delicious, it was adapted from Tracey’s Culinary Adventures and Ina Garten

