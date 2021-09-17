Creamy Tomato Soup with Grilled Cheese "Croutons"

Everyone’s favorite tomato soup with the most perfect mini grilled cheese bites! So comforting, so cozy.
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 25 minutes
Total: 35 minutes
Servings: 4
Ingredients:
Soup
• 1 tablespoon olive oil
• 1 onion, diced
• 3 garlic cloves, minced
• 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
• 1 bay leaf
• 2 (28-ounce) cans whole tomatoes
• 1/2 cup heavy cream
• 1 tablespoon brown sugar
• 3/4 cup low-sodium vegetable broth
• 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley leaves, for garnish
Grilled Cheese "Croutons"
• 1 tablespoon olive oil
• 4 slices white or wheat bread
• 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
• 4 ounces shredded sharp cheddar cheese
Directions:
2. Heat olive oil in a large stockpot or Dutch oven over medium heat. Add onion, garlic, red pepper flakes and bay leaf and cook, stirring frequently, until onion is translucent, about 3-5 minutes.
3. Stir in tomatoes and mash, using a potato masher, until broken down into smaller pieces. Stir in heavy cream and brown sugar.
4. Bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer until slightly thickened, about 8-10 minutes. Remove bay leaf.
5. Puree with an immersion blender. Stir in vegetable broth until heated through, about 2 minutes; season with salt and pepper to taste.
6. Serve immediately with “croutons”, garnished with parsley.
Although this recipe version is courtesy of Damn Delicious, it was adapted from Tracey’s Culinary Adventures and Ina Garten
