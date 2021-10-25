Creamy Risotto in an Instant (Pot)

The Instant Pot is a machine. It takes all of the arm workout out of making risotto. Start with warm broth just as you would with a stovetop risotto and you'll have a creamy risotto in no time. Recipe courtesy of Delish.
Prep: 10 minutes
Time: 25 minutes
Servings: 4
Ingredients:
• 4 cups chicken broth
• 2 Tablespoons butter
• 1 medium onion, finely chopped
• 3 cloves garlic, minced
• 1 Tablespoon fresh thyme leaves
• 2 cups Arborio rice
• 1/4 cup dry white wine
• 3/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan
• Kosher salt
• Freshly ground black pepper
Directions:
1. In a medium saucepan over medium heat, heat broth.
2. Set Instant Pot to Sauté function and melt butter. Add onion and cook until soft, 5 minutes, then add garlic and thyme and cook until fragrant, 1 minute more. Add rice and stir until toasted, 2 minutes.
3. Deglaze pot with wine. Cook until most of wine is absorbed, then turn Sauté function off.
4. Add warm broth and place lid on Instant Pot. Set to Manual, High and set time for 5 minutes.
5. Turn valve to to quick release. Remove lid and stir in Parmesan. Season with salt and pepper.
