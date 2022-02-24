Creamy Herb Chicken

Accidentally, and incidentally, this recipe is low carb AND gluten free with just under 5g carbs per serving! What did I do? Picture this: Juicy, tender chicken breasts, simmered in a flavorful and creamy herb sauce with a hint of garlic — HELLO — easy weekday meal. So thick and creamy, the herb sauce pairs perfectly over rice, pasta, or mashed potatoes. To keep the entire meal low carb, try it over cauliflower mash! Recipe courtesy of CafeDelites.
Prep: 10 minutes
Total: 30 minutes
Yield: 4 servings
Ingredients:
Chicken:
• 4 chicken breasts (pounded 1/2-inch thin)
• 2 teaspoons each of onion powder and garlic powder
• 1 teaspoon fresh chopped parsley
• 1/2 teaspoon each of dried thyme and dried rosemary
• Salt & pepper to taste
Sauce:
• 4 cloves garlic, minced (or 1 tablespoon minced garlic)
• 1 teaspoon fresh chopped parsley
• 1/2 teaspoon each of dried thyme and dried rosemary
• 1 cup milk or half and half
• Salt & pepper, to taste
• 1 teaspoon cornstarch or Wondra mixed with 1 tablespoon water, until smooth
Directions:
1. Coat chicken breasts with the onion and garlic powders and herbs. Season generously with salt and pepper.
2. Heat 1 tablespoon of oil a large pan or skillet over medium-high heat and cook chicken breasts until opaque and no longer pink inside (about 5 minutes each side, depending on thickness). Transfer to a plate; set aside.
3. To the same pan or skillet, heat another 2 teaspoons of olive oil and sauté garlic, with parsley, thyme and rosemary, for about 1 minute, or until fragrant.
4. Stir in milk (or cream); season with salt and pepper, to taste.
5. Bring to a boil; add the cornstarch mixture to the center of the pan, quickly stirring, until sauce has thickened slightly. Reduce heat and simmer gently for a further minute to allow the sauce to thicken more.
6. Return chicken to the skillet. Sprinkle with extra herbs if desired. Serve immediately.
