Wow your brunch crowd with a decadent spin on quiche made with lump crabmeat, sautéed spinach and leeks, and cream cheese for richness. Serve with a simple salad and mimosas for a restaurant-worthy meal at home.
Prep time: 20 minutes
Total time: 1 hour, 35 minutes
Yield: 8 servings
Ingredients
4 ounces baby spinach, chopped (about 3 cups)
3 large eggs
Directions
Preheat oven to 350°F. Fit piecrust into a 9-inch pie plate according to package directions. Set aside.
Heat oil in a skillet over medium-high; add leek, and cook, stirring often, until soft and slightly golden, about 10 minutes. Add spinach to skillet, and cook, stirring often, until spinach is wilted and all water has evaporated, about 5 minutes. Remove spinach-leek mixture from skillet.
Whisk together eggs, heavy cream, and cream cheese in a large bowl until smooth. Whisk in chives, garlic, mustard, thyme, salt, and lemon zest. Gently fold in spinach-leek mixture and crabmeat; carefully pour mixture into prepared piecrust. Place on middle rack of preheated oven, and bake until set in middle, about 50 minutes. Cool pie on a wire rack 15 minutes before cutting.
Recipe and photo courtesy of Southern Living.
