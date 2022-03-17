Corned Beef and Cabbage in an Instant (Pot)

If you’re celebrating food from Ireland, you have to make corned beef and cabbage. It’s simply a staple. You can sear the outside of the meat to develop some great flavor and then pressure cook it until the beef is super tender. You can then use the meat to make sandwiches, soups or just eat it plain, as is. Recipe courtesy of Damn Delicious.
Prep: 30 mins
Total: 1 hour, 30 mins
Servings: 6
Ingredients:
• 1 (3 pound) corned beef brisket, plus pickling spice packet or 1 1/2 tablespoons pickling spice
• 1 medium onion, sliced
• 3 cloves garlic, chopped
• 1 (14.9 ounce) Guinness beer
• 1 cup beef broth
• 1 pound new potatoes
• 3 large carrots, cut into 3-inch pieces
• 1 head Savoy cabbage, cut into 2-inch wedges
• Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste
• 2 tablespoons whole grain mustard
• 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley leaves
Directions:
1. Rinse brisket with cold water and thoroughly pat dry.
2. Place onion, garlic and pickling spice into a 6-qt Instant Pot®. Gently place brisket on top of the onion mixture. Top with beer and beef broth.
3. Select manual setting; adjust pressure to high, and set time for 85 minutes. When finished cooking, quick-release pressure according to manufacturer’s directions.
4. Remove brisket from the Instant Pot®; keep warm. Remove and discard onion mixture, reserving 1 1/2 cups cooking liquid in the Instant Pot®.
5. Stir in potatoes and carrots; top with cabbage. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.
6. Select manual setting; adjust pressure to high, and set time for 4 minutes. When finished cooking, quick-release pressure according to manufacturer’s directions.
7. Thinly slice corned beef against the grain and serve with potatoes, carrots and cabbage, garnished with mustard and parsley, if desired.
