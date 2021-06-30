Connecticut-style Lobster Rolls

Mine is a house divided. I'll admit it. My husband is from Maine, and I hail from Connecticut. So every Summer, the Great Debate involves which type of "lobstah" roll we're making on the Fourth of July.
Technically, there are four styles of lobster rolls: Maine (cold, with mayo, parsley and dill); Rhode Island (cold, with mayo, celery, and a lettuce leaf to keep the bun from getting soggy); Boston (cold, with mayo, butter, minced celery and chopped chives); and then, there is the Connecticut (served warm, with butter. Lots and LOTS of buttah!)
For today, we are focusing on the oh-so-glorious Connecticut Lobster Roll. Lucky you.
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 15 minutes
Total time: 30 minutes
Yield: 4 servings
Ingredients
- 2 (1 1/2 pounds each) lobsters, steamed, meat removed and roughly chopped
- 1 stick salted butter
- 4 New England-style split-top buns
- 1/3 teaspoon Paprika
- Sea salt
- Juice of 1 Lemon
Directions
- Fill a large steamer or pot with about 2 inches of water. Add 1 tablespoon sea salt and bring to a boil over medium heat.
- Put 2 lobsters (about 1 1/2 pounds each) in the steamer basket or directly in the pot; cover and steam until the shells turn bright red, 8 to 10 minutes.
- Remove the lobsters and rinse under cold water until slightly cool. Remove the meat from the shells and roughly chop.
- Melt 1 stick unsalted butter in a saucepan with the juice of 1 lemon and 1/3 teaspoon paprika. Remove from the heat; stir in the lobster meat and season with salt.
- Divide among 4 split-top hot dog buns. Serve warm.
Recipe courtesy of Food Network Magazine
