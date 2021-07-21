This is a fantastic make-ahead recipe, ideal for a picnic or tomorrow’s lazy lunch. The key to perfect shrimp is steeping them in hot water, rather than boiling them, which ensures that they’re tender and juicy every time. And while this dill-cream sauce—inspired by my mom’s Seattle Junior League cookbook—is a sure winner, these sprightly shrimp will shine no matter how you want to dress them up. — Ned Baldwin, Houseman, NYC
Prep time: 20 minutes
Total time: 20 minutes
Yield: 4 servings
Ingredients
- 1 lemon, zest removed with a vegetable peeler, halved, divided
- 1 cup white wine vinegar or unseasoned rice vinegar
- 3 Tbsp. sugar
- 1 Tbsp. plus 1½ tsp. kosher salt
- 1¼ lb. jumbo shrimp, peeled, deveined
- 2 celery stalks, chopped
- ¾ cup heavy cream
- 3 Tbsp. finely chopped dill, plus more for serving
- 1 head of Boston, Bibb, or Little Gem lettuce, leaves separated
Directions
- Combine lemon zest, vinegar, sugar, 3 Tbsp. Diamond Crystal or 1 Tbsp. plus 1½ tsp. Morton kosher salt, and 6 cups water in a large pot; squeeze in juice from a lemon half. Bring to a rolling boil. Remove pot from heat and add shrimp. Let sit until opaque throughout (slice a shrimp in half to check), about 3 minutes.
- Using a slotted spoon, transfer shrimp to a plate (leave lemon zest behind in pot and discard). Chill in freezer until cool, about 10 minutes.
- Combine shrimp, celery, cream, and 3 Tbsp. dill in a large bowl; squeeze in juice from remaining lemon half and toss to combine. Season with salt.
- Arrange lettuce on a platter and spoon shrimp mixture over; top with more dill.
Recipe and photo courtesy of Bon Appetite.
