If you don't like lamb, you can substitute ground beef (then technically it would be Cottage Pie). Regardless of the meat, it is the perfect comfort food. Shepherd's Pie is perfect by itself, or serve with Irish Soda Bread.
Prep time: 30 mins
Cook time: 45 minutes
Total time: 1 hour, 15 mins
Yield: 6 servings
Ingredients
1 tablespoon oil
1 pound lamb OR ground beef
1 clove garlic chopped
2 onions finely chopped
2 medium carrots finely diced
2 sticks celery finely diced
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon ground paprika
Ground black pepper to taste
2 tablespoons white flour
2 tablespoons tomato paste
⅓ cup red wine OR more broth if avoiding alcohol
1 cup beef broth
1 cup frozen peas
1 tablespoon finely chopped parsley
½ teaspoon finely chopped thyme
1 teaspoon finely chopped rosemary
4 cups mashed potatoes
½ cup shredded cheddar cheese
Directions
1. Brown meat and vegetables: Heat the oil over medium high heat in a large, deep skillet. Brown the ground meat, then add the chopped vegetables and sauté until softened.
2. Season and deglaze the pan: Sprinkle salt, paprika, pepper and flour over the pan. Cook for 2 minutes, stirring often. Stir in tomato paste and cook, stirring all the time, until it smells roasted (about 1 minute). Pour in the red wine (OR beef broth if you prefer!), scratching any browned bits off the bottom.
3. Finish filling and cool: Stir in broth, herbs and peas, simmer 4-5 minutes and then let cool in a 7×11 inch baking dish.
4. Prep mash: In the meantime, make your favorite mashed potatoes. You need about 4 cups of mash to top off the casserole. About 1.5 pounds of peeled potatoes should yield enough.
5. Bake pie: Preheat the oven to 400°F (200°C). Spread the mashed potatoes over the cold filling. (Be careful not to mix up the two.) Crisscross with a fork for a great look and crispy edges! Sprinkle with the cheese. Bake at 400°F for 20 minutes or until golden (I recommend baking on a lined baking sheet to catch any spills).
Enjoy!
Recipe and photo courtesy of the Wholesome Dish.