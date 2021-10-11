Classic Hot Toddy

I am one of those people who get sick once a year, whether I need to or not. A few years ago I was too sick to even think about going out for cough syrup. Moaning over the phone to my grandmother, she declared, Just make a Hot Toddy and get over it! They could not be easier to make. For this classic cocktail, you’ll just need hot water, whiskey, honey, and lemon.
WARNING: Do not drink alcohol, including Hot Toddies, while on over-the-counter or prescription medication!
Prep: 10 minutes
Total: 10 minutes
Servings: 1
Ingredients:
• ¾ cup water
• 1 ½ ounces whiskey
• 2 to 3 teaspoons honey, to taste
• 2 to 3 teaspoons lemon juice, to taste
• 1 lemon round
• 1 cinnamon stick (optional, for garnish)
Directions:
1. In a teapot or saucepan, bring the water to a simmer. Pour the hot water into a mug.
2. Add the whiskey, 2 teaspoons honey and 2 teaspoon lemon juice. Stir until the honey has disappeared into the hot water. Taste, and add 1 teaspoon honey for more sweetness, and/or 1 teaspoon more lemon juice for more zing.
3. Garnish with a lemon round and cinnamon stick (if using). Enjoy!
Florida Catholic Media is supported by its audience. This means that, at no additional cost to you, Florida Catholic Media will earn a small commission if you click through and purchase linked products. Learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.