Christmas Sangria

I love a seasonal sangria. The way I see it, it’s just another wine pairing. Right? Since it is Christmas time, I wanted this one to not only resemble the holiday flavors but also the colors. If you ask me, it is simply beautiful. Recipe and photo courtesy of keyingredient.com.
Prep: 10 minutes
Total: 20 minutes
Servings: 6
Ingredients:
• 1 Granny Smith apple
• 1 Braeburn apple
• 1 heaping cup fresh cranberries
• 1 large sprig rosemary
• 1 bottle Pinot Grigio
• 1/2 cup white grape juice
• 1/4 cup sugar, plus more for garnish)
• 1 can club soda
Directions:
1. Combine all ingredients in a large pitcher.
2. Stir together with a large wooden spoon to help the sugar dissolve.
3. Refrigerate for at least 4 hours before serving.
4. Serve chilled with fruit in every glass. Dampen a rosemary spring, and dust with granulated sugar as a garnish.
Florida Catholic Media is supported by its audience. This means that, at no additional cost to you, Florida Catholic Media will earn a small commission if you click through and purchase linked products. Learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.