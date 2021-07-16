Christmas in July Sangria

I found a similar recipe years ago for a light Sangria for the holidays. The colors are beautiful, and when you wet the rosemary garnish and dust with sugar, it almost looks like fresh snow.
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 20 minutes
Yield: 6 servings
Ingredients
- 2 750ml bottles Pinot Grigio or Chardonnay
- 3/4 cup sparkling apple cider
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1/4 cup cranberries, halved
- 3/4 cup cranberries, whole
- 1 Granny Smith apple, chopped
- 3 rosemary sprigs
- Garnish: rosemary sprigs
Directions
- Combine all ingredients in a large pitcher.
- Stir together with a large wooden spoon to help the sugar dissolve.
- Refrigerate for at least 4 hours before serving.
- Serve chilled with a garnish of rosemary sprigs. Make sure to get some of the fruit in every glass.
Recipe and photo courtesy of cakenknife.com
