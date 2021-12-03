What's better than cookies? Chocolate peanut butter no-bake cookies, of course. That's why they are the greatest recipe of all time. Recipe courtesy of Bon Appétit.
Prep: 15 minutes
Total: 45 minutes
Servings: 4
Ingredients:
• 1 stick of salted butter
• 1/2 cup whole milk
• 2-3 tablespoons of cocoa powder
• 1 cup granulated white sugar
• 1 cup creamy peanut butter
• 1 teaspoon homemade vanilla extract
• 1/4 teaspoon salt
• 3 cups quick-cooking oats
Directions:
1. Ready your workstation by placing a sheet of wax paper over a baking sheet. Then, place one stick of butter in a medium saucepan set over medium heat. Melt the butter and add ½ cup whole milk, 2-3 tablespoons of cocoa powder—depending on how chocolatey you like things—and 1 cup of granulated white sugar. Increase heat, stir, bring to a boil, then boil continuously for 1 minute, stirring the entire time.
2. Remove from the heat and add 1 cup creamy (NOT chunky; this is very important because…well, it just is) peanut butter, 1 teaspoon vanilla extract, and ¼ teaspoon of salt. The salt is key here, because these are some seriously sweet cookies. You need the salt to temper the sweetness in addition to making the rest of the flavors really pop. Also add in a couple of ounces of bittersweet or semisweet chocolate. Because chocolate is great. Stir well, then finally add 3 cups quick-cooking oats and stir to combine completely.
3. Use a tablespoon or a soup spoon or whatever spoon you have on hand to dollop batter in clumps onto the wax paper. You will need to use your finger to scrape the batter from the spoon. This is a very good thing, because it means you get to sample. Do lots of sampling. Transfer the cookies to the fridge and cool for at least half an hour before eating. For dire straits, stick them in the freezer for 15 minutes. Enjoy!
Florida Catholic Media is supported by its audience. This means that, at no additional cost to you, Florida Catholic Media will earn a small commission if you click through and purchase linked products. Learn more.
