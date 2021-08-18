Chipotle Corn Salsa

The secret is out! This Corn Salsa recipe was shared by the Official Chipotle account on TikTok and shared by the good folks at Easy Family Recipes.
Prep: 10 minutes
Total: 10 minutes
Servings: 8
Ingredients:
2 cups frozen white corn thawed
1/4 cup cilantro finely chopped
1/4 cup red onion finely chopped
2 tablespoons fresh jalapeño finely diced
1 tablespoon lime juice
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1/2 teaspoon salt
Directions:
Combine the cilantro, onion, jalapeno, lemon and lime juice and mix well.
In a large bowl add the corn and salt, then add the onion mixture. Mix all ingredients together.
Chill for 30 minutes.
Recipe courtesy of Chipotle via Easy Family Recipes.
