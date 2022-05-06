These Poblano peppers are roasted and then packed with everything we love—but namely, LOTS of cheese. Recipe courtesy of Delish.
Prep: 15 minutes
Total: 1 hour, 10 minutes
Servings: 3
Ingredients:
• 6 large poblano chiles
• 2 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
• 1 small onion, finely chopped
• 2 cloves garlic, minced
• 1 c. frozen corn, thawed
• 1 c. cooked white rice
• 1 c. drained black beans
• 2 1/2 c. shredded Mexican cheese blend
• 1/2 c. red salsa
• Fresh cilantro leaves, for serving
• Sour cream, for serving
Directions:
1. Preheat broiler with a rack in the top third. Arrange poblanos on a baking sheet and broil, turning occasionally, until blistered and blackened, 10 to 12 minutes. Transfer to a medium bowl and cover with plastic. Let stand, 15 minutes.
2. Meanwhile, preheat oven to 375°. In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat oil. Add onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until lightly golden, 4 minutes. Add garlic and cook, stirring, until fragrant, 30 seconds. Add corn, rice, and black beans and cook, tossing, until heated through, 4 more minutes. Remove from heat.
3. Peel poblanos and discard skins. Using a knife, make a 2" slit lengthwise in each poblano and gently remove seeds and core.
4. Stir 1 ½ cups cheese into rice mixture. Using a small spoon, gently stuff each poblano with rice mixture. Close each chile and arrange slit side up in a baking dish. Sprinkle tops with remaining 1 cup cheese.
5. Bake until cheese is melty, 10 minutes. Adjust to broil and broil until golden, about 2 minutes more.
6. Dollop with salsa, top with cilantro, and serve with sour cream.
