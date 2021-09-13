Chickpea Salad combines all of my favorite fresh vegetables in one delicious bite. Chickpeas are combined with juicy tomatoes, refreshing cucumbers and creamy avocados all tossed in an easy homemade lemon kissed dressing.
This easy salad recipe makes a perfect side dish for burgers or steaks or turn it into a complete meal by adding in grilled chicken breasts.
Prep: 10 minutes
Total: 10 minutes
Servings: 6
Ingredients:
Salad
• 1 avocado
• ½ fresh lemon
• 1 can chickpeas drained (19 oz)
• ¼ cup red onion sliced
2 cups grape tomatoes sliced
• 2 cups cucumber diced
• ½ cup fresh parsley
• ¾ cup green bell pepper diced
Dressing
• ¼ cup olive oil
• 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
• ½ teaspoon cumin
• salt & pepper
Directions:
2. Add remaining salad ingredients and gently toss to combine.
3. Refrigerate at least one hour before serving.
Recipe courtesy of Spend with Pennies.
