Chicken Tikka Masala in an Instant (Pot)

This dish’s origins are debated. Some believe that it was invented in the 1970s by a Bangladeshi chef in Glasgow, Scotland, who, in order to please a customer, added a mild tomato-cream sauce to his chicken tikka, which is pieces of boneless chicken marinated in yogurt and curry spices and served on a skewer, kebab-style. More likely, it derived from butter chicken, a popular dish in northern India. Some observers have called chicken tikka masala the first widely accepted example of fusion cuisine. Recipe courtesy of Instant Pot Kitchens.
Prep: 20 minutes
Cook: 4 hours
Yield: 4-6
Ingredients:
• 2-3 lbs boneless and skinless chicken breast (cut in half)
• 1 tsp vegetable oil
• 1 yellow onion finely diced
• 1 jalapeno finely diced
• 3 garlic cloves minced
• 1 can crushed tomatoes 28 oz
• 1 tbsp fresh ginger finely minces or grated
• 1 tbsp fresh lemon juice
• 1 tbsp garam masala
• 1 tsp paprika
• 1/2 tsp cayenne pepper
• 1/2 tsp turmeric
• 1/2 tsp curry powder
• 1/8 tsp black pepper
• 1/2 tsp salt
• 1 can coconut milk (added at the end of cooking)
Directions:
1. Select SEAR/SAUTE – High – 10 minutes and press START.
2. When preheated, add 1 tbsp of oil to the inner pot, and add the onions and jalapeno. Sauté for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
3. Add the garlic and sauté for 1 minute. Press CANCEL.
4. Add the crushed tomatoes, ginger, lemon juice and the remaining ingredients, except the coconut milk. Stir well.
5. Secure the lid on the pot and set to VENT.
6. Select SLOW COOK-Custom-High and set the time for 4 hours. Press START.
7. When cooking time is complete, open the lid, remove the chicken and shred into large pieces.
8. Add the coconut milk to the pot and select SAUTE – high for 10 minutes and press START.
9. Bring to a boil and then simmer to reduce and thicken the sauce.
10. When sauce reaches desired consistency, add the chicken back into the sauce and stir to coat.
11. Serve with rice and enjoy!
