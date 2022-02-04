Chicken Marsala in an Instant (Pot)

Instant Pot Chicken Marsala for when you want fancy but you also want fast. In less than 30 minutes, you can have a savory, comforting marsala with chicken, mushrooms, and a yummy cream sauce to serve over rice or noodles. Recipe courtesy of Creme de la Crumb.
Prep: 15 minutes
Cook: 15 minutes
Total: 30 minutes
Yield: 4 servings
Ingredients:
• 4 medium chicken breasts
• 1½ teaspoon Italian seasoning
• 3 tablespoons butter (divided)
• 2 teaspoons olive oil
• 1 tablespoon minced garlic
• 1½ cups sliced mushrooms
• 1 cup chicken broth
• 1 cup white marsala cooking wine
• 1 teaspoon salt
• ¼ teaspoon pepper
• ½ cup cold water
• ¼ cup corn starch
• ⅓ cup heavy cream
Directions:
1. Generously season chicken with salt and pepper and 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning on both sides. Set pressure cooker to sauté and melt 2 tablespoons of butter in the bottom. Drizzle with 2 teaspoons oil to keep the butter from burning.
2. Sear chicken in the pot for 2-3 minutes on each side. Remove chicken from the pot and set aside.
3. Melt remaining 1 tablespoon butter in the pot, stir in garlic and mushrooms for 1-2 minutes until garlic is fragrant. Stir in remaining 1/2 teaspoon Italian seasoning.
4. Stir in chicken broth and marsala. Return chicken to the pot.
5. Put the lid on and slide into the locked position. Turn the vent to the sealed position.
6. Set to MANUAL or PRESSURE COOK on HIGH for 8 minutes.
7. Do a quick release by turning the valve to the venting position to release the pressure. Once the float valve drops, remove the lid and use a slotted spoon or tongs to transfer chicken to a plate and cover to keep warm.
8. Set pressure cooker to SOUP setting. Stir in 1 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Whisk together cold water and corn starch until dissolved, then whisk into the pressure cooker. Once thickened, turn pressure cooker off. Stir in heavy cream.
9. Pour the mushroom sauce from the pot over the chicken and serve.
