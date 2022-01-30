Cheesy Chicken and Rice in an Instant (Pot)

This Instant Pot chicken and rice is just absolutely dreamy. It’s rich and creamy but SO quick and easy to make. The whole family will love it, and it’s a true one-pot meal! With Parmesan cheese and a splash of lemon, this weeknight family dinner recipe is inspired by my favorite risotto recipe but with none of the hard work required. Recipe courtesy of 40 Aprons.
Prep: 15 minutes
Cook: 25 minutes
Total: 40 minutes
Yield: 4 servings
Ingredients:
• 1 ½ pounds chicken breasts about 2-3 breasts, cut into bite-sized pieces
• 1 medium onion chopped
• 4 tablespoons butter
• 3 cloves garlic minced
• 3-4 cups chicken broth (3 cups for a firmer rice, 4 cups for a more risotto-inspired, soupier version). We personally prefer 4 cups.
• 1 ½ tablespoons lemon juice from one lemon
• 1½ cups white rice rinsed, see Notes
• 1 cup parmesan cheese
• 1½ teaspoons salt plus more or less to taste
• ¼ teaspoons black pepper plus more or less to taste
Directions:
1. Set Instant Pot to sauté mode. Add butter and let melt, then add garlic and onion. Sauté for 3-4 minutes.
2. Add chicken and stir. Cook until no longer translucent, about 5 minutes. Add in rice, broth, and lemon juice. Stir well, bringing chicken pieces to top.
3. Secure lid on pot and set valve to Sealing. Set to Manual High Pressure for 8 minutes.
4. When cook time is completed, let naturally release for 2 minutes, then carefully Quick Release remaining pressure. Stir well and season with Parmesan, salt, and pepper to taste. Add a little more chicken broth, if desired, to reach desired consistency – optional.
5. If you find liquid still remaining on the top of your Instant Pot chicken and rice after cooking, stir well and turn on Sauté mode to fully incorporate.
Florida Catholic Media is supported by its audience. This means that, at no additional cost to you, Florida Catholic Media will earn a small commission if you click through and purchase linked products. Learn more.
