Dust off the grill - or bake, these Bajan-style wings are delicious either way. What I love about this dish is that you can dial-up the heat by using a spicier chicken wing sauce - or not!
Prep time: 15 mins
Cook time: 20 minutes
Total time: 35 minutes
Yield: 4 servings
Ingredients
- Nonstick aluminum foil
- 3 lb chicken wings (or drumettes)
- Olive oil cooking spray
- 2 teaspoons sazón tropical (or total) seasoning
- ½ cup chicken wing sauce
- ½ cup mango (or peach) jam
- 2 teaspoons Pickapeppa (or Worcestershire) sauce
- 1 lime, for juice
Directions
- Preheat oven to 450°F. Line large baking sheet with foil. Place wings on sheet, coat with spray, and sprinkle with seasoning (wash hands). Place in oven on middle rack and bake 10–12 minutes, turning wings halfway through cook time, until 165°F. Remove from oven and increase heat to broil.
- Combine remaining ingredients (except lime juice). Reserve one-third of the sauce for final coating. Brush wings with one-half of the remaining sauce; broil 3–4 minutes.
- Turn wings over and brush with other half of sauce; broil 3–4 more minutes until browned.
- Coat wings with reserved sauce. Squeeze lime juice over wings and serve with buttered corn on the cob and a fresh green salad.
Recipe and photo courtesy of Publix Aprons Recipes.
