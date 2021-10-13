Caramel Chicken

How do I even begin to describe this meal? The sauce. Oh my goodness. It is a sweet caramelly teriyaki glaze. A perfect blend of savory and sweet. Recipe courtesy of Katie Lee Biegel and the Food Network Kitchen.
Prep: 20 minutes
Cook: 35 minutes
Total: 55 minutes
Servings: 4
Ingredients:
• 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
• 1/2 cup dark brown sugar
• 8 cloves garlic, finely minced
<• One 2-inch piece ginger, finely minced
• 1/3 cup rice vinegar
• 1/4 cup fish sauce
• 1/4 cup low-sodium soy sauce
• 8 skin-on, bone-in chicken thighs
<• Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
• 1 tablespoon coconut or vegetable oil
• White rice, for serving
Directions:
1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F.
2. Melt the butter in a small saucepan over medium-high heat. Add the brown sugar and cook, stirring constantly, until it begins to melt, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the garlic and ginger and cook, continuing to stir, for another 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in the vinegar, fish sauce and soy sauce. Bring to a low simmer and let cook for about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat.
3. Use a paper towel to thoroughly pat dry the chicken. Sprinkle both sides with salt and pepper.
4. Heat a large ovenproof skillet over high heat until very hot. Add the oil. Place the chicken in the skillet skin-side down and let brown without moving it for about 4 minutes. Remove the chicken to a plate and raise the heat to medium-high. Add the brown sugar mixture and use a wooden spoon to scrape up any browned bits. Return the chicken to the skillet skin-side up. Transfer the skillet to the oven and bake, basting the chicken with the sauce midway through cooking, until cooked through, about 20 minutes. For extra-crispy skin, transfer the skillet to the broiler for about 2 minutes. Serve over white rice with sauce. Enjoy!
Florida Catholic Media is supported by its audience. This means that, at no additional cost to you, Florida Catholic Media will earn a small commission if you click through and purchase linked products. Learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.