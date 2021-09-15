This Instant Pot butter chicken recipe is so flavorful and easy to make, it will definitely land on your weeknight meal list. In under an hour, you will have perfectly tender chicken covered in a rich curry sauce. Serve over basmati rice, with garlic naan on the side, to complete this yummy dish.
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 30 minutes
Total: 40 minutes
Servings: 4
Ingredients:
• 2 lb boneless, skinless chicken thighs
• 4 teaspoons kosher salt, salt, divided
• freshly ground black pepper, to taste
• 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
• 1 cup onion, finely chopped
• 3 cloves garlic, minced
• 1 tablespoon ginger paste
• 2 teaspoons paprika
• 1 ½ tablespoons garam masala
• 1 tablespoon curry powder
• 28 oz crushed tomato
• 1 cup plain whole milk yogurt
• basmati rice, cooked, for serving
• naan bread, for serving
• fresh cilantro, for garnish
Directions:
1. On a cutting board, pat the chicken thighs dry with paper towels. Season chicken on both sides with 1 teaspoon salt and black pepper to taste. Set aside.
2. Set Instant Pot to high on the sauté setting. Melt the butter in the pot, then add the onion and sauté until it begins to soften, 4 minutes. Add the garlic and ginger and cook until softened, stirring occasionally, 2 minutes.
3. Add the remaining 3 teaspoons salt, the paprika, garam masala, and curry powder. Cook, stirring, until the spices are aromatic and toasted, about 1 minute.
4. Add the crushed tomatoes and the chicken and stir to combine. Place the lid on the Instant Pot and seal to close. Set the machine to pressure cook on high and cook for 5 minutes.
5. Turn off the Instant Pot and let it vent naturally for 10 minutes. Then turn the quick release seal to “vent” and allow any remaining steam to vent.
6. Remove the lid. Using tongs, transfer the chicken to a cutting board. When cool enough to handle, cut into bite-sized pieces.
7. Set the machine to high on the sauté setting. Cook sauce until it is reduced by half, 10–15 minutes.
8. Add the yogurt to the sauce and stir to combine. Return the chicken to the pot and stir to coat completely with sauce.
9. Serve chicken with basmati rice and naan and garnish with cilantro.
Recipe courtesy of Tasty.
