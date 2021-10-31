Buckeye balls get their name from their place of origin (Ohio) and were created by Gail Tabor in the 1960s, according to legend. Anyone who's fond of peanut butter will love these chocolate-covered treats. Carefully measure your ingredients and slowly mix in the powdered sugar to prevent dryness. Recipe courtesy of Allrecipes.com.
Prep: 45 minutes
Cook: 10 minutes
Additional: 30 minutes
Total: 85 minutes
Yield: 5 dozen
Ingredients:
• 1 ½ cups creamy peanut butter
• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Directions:
1. Line a baking sheet with waxed paper; set aside.
2. In a medium bowl, mix peanut butter, butter, vanilla, and confectioners' sugar with hands to form a smooth stiff dough. Shape into balls using 2 teaspoons of dough for each ball. Place on prepared pan, and refrigerate.
3. Melt shortening and chocolate together in a metal bowl over a pan of lightly simmering water. Stir occasionally until smooth, and remove from heat.
4. Remove balls from refrigerator. Insert a wooden toothpick into a ball, and dip into melted chocolate. Return to wax paper, chocolate side down, and remove toothpick. Repeat with remaining balls. Refrigerate for 30 minutes to set.
