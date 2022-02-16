Brown Sugar Spiced Salmon

Salmon is the little black dress of main dishes — you can easily dress it up or down, depending on your preference. I make this easy baked salmon recipe once a week, it is the perfect blend of sweet and spice. Recipe courtesy of The Food Network Kitchens.
Prep: 25 minutes
Total: 25 minutes
Yield: 4 servings
Ingredients:
• 1/2 cup dark brown sugar
• 1 tablespoon chile powder (I use cumin instead)
• 1 teaspoon kosher salt
• 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
• Four 8-ounce salmon fillets
Directions:
1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with foil.
2. In a small bowl, mix together the brown sugar, chile powder, salt and pepper. Put the salmon on the baking sheet. Evenly distribute the sugar-spice mixture over the top of the fillets.
3. Bake for 10 to 15 minutes, depending on thickness and desired doneness.
Florida Catholic Media is supported by its audience. This means that, at no additional cost to you, Florida Catholic Media will earn a small commission if you click through and purchase linked products. Learn more.
