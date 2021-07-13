Blackberry and Guava Fizz

To make this alcohol-free, swap the wine for 3 cups chilled lemonade.
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 20 minutes
Yield: 6 servings
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup fresh or frozen blackberries
- 1/2 cup (125ml) chilled guava juice
- Crushed ice, to serve
- 2 cups (500ml) chilled ginger beer
- 3 cups chilled sparkling wine
Directions
- Place the blackberries in a small bowl and use the back of a fork to crush. Strain through a fine sieve into a serving jug. Top with guava juice and stir to combine.
- Divide ice among serving glasses. Divide the guava mixture evenly among the glasses. Pour over ginger beer and wine. Serve with fresh blackberries, raspberries and thyme sprigs.
Recipe and photo courtesy of Taste.com.au
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.