This hearty dish is a crowd-pleasing entrée made with tender beef, earthy mushrooms and a creamy sauce that’s just about irresistible. With a recipe designed specifically for your Instant Pot, we guarantee that you’ll be able to savor all the classic flavors of Beef Stroganoff in record time.
Prep time: 25 minutes
Total time: 55 minutes
Yield: 8 servings
Ingredients
1/4 cup butter
2 lbs. boneless beef sirloin steak, cut in thin strips, patted dry
1 cup chopped onions
8-oz fresh white mushrooms, thinly sliced
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
1 cup Progresso™ beef flavored broth (from 32-oz carton)
1 can (10.5 oz) condensed mushroom soup
1 tablespoon cornstarch
1 tablespoon water
4-oz cream cheese (from 8-oz package), cubed
1/2cup sour cream
8 cups hot cooked egg noodles
Directions
On 6-quart Instant Pot®, select SAUTE; adjust to normal. Melt butter in insert. Add half of beef strips; cook 6 to 8 minutes or until beef is just browned, turning once. Using slotted spoon, transfer to medium bowl. Repeat with remaining half of beef; transfer to bowl with browned beef. Add onions, mushrooms, salt and pepper to insert; cook 8 to 10 minutes or until softened and browned. Stir in garlic and broth; heat to simmering, stirring constantly. Stir in soup and beef. Select CANCEL.
Secure lid; set pressure valve to SEALING. Select MANUAL; cook on high pressure 2 minutes. Select CANCEL. Set pressure valve to VENTING to quick-release pressure.
In small bowl, beat cornstarch and water with fork. Select SAUTE; adjust to normal. Heat mixture in insert to boiling. Stir in cornstarch mixture; cook and stir 1 to 2 minutes or until thickened. Select CANCEL.
Stir cream cheese into beef mixture until melted. Stir in sour cream until well blended. Serve over noodles.
Recipe courtesy of Betty Crocker
