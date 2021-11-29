This simple and tasty Baked Parmesan Creamed Corn is a delicious twist on one of your favorite holiday side dishes. Mix, bake to golden perfection, and on the table in less than an hour! Recipe and photo courtesy of Creme de la Crumb.
Prep: 10 minutes
Total: 45 minutes
Servings: 8
Ingredients:
• 2 cans Cream Style Canned Corn
• 1 can Whole Kernel Sweet Corn - drained
• ¼ cup flour
• 3 large eggs
• 1 teaspoon salt - or to taste
• ¼ teaspoon pepper - or to taste
• ½ teaspoon garlic powder
• 2 teaspoons sugar
• ½ cup finely grated parmesan cheese
• ⅓ cup crushed buttery crackers
• 4 tablespoons melted butter
• grated parmesan (optional)
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees and grease a baking/casserole dish.
2. In a large bowl stir together cream style corn, whole kernel corn, flour, eggs, salt, pepper, garlic powder, and sugar. Pour mixture into prepared baking dish. Sprinkle parmesan cheese over the top.
3. Bake in preheated oven for 35-40 minutes. (Remove from oven, sprinkle crushed crackers over the top, then drizzle with melted butter.)
4. Bake for another 5 minutes until crackers are browned. Allow to cool slightly before serving. Top with grated parmesan cheese if desired.
