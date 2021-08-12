Baked Meyer Lemon Fries

Baking these amazing fries is so much healthier than frying, and not as messy. You can switch up flavors so easily, too. Sprinkle with seasoned salt, Parmesan - whatever your heart desires!
Prep: 20
Cook: 40 minutes
Servings: 6 to 8
Ingredients:
Directions:
Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F.
Peel potatoes and cut into 3/8-inch thick slices (lengthwise) cut again into 3/8-inch thick fries. Place the potatoes into a bowl with cold water; this will help keep the fries crisp and white. Just before cooking, drain water and place on paper towel, pat dry completely. Put in a bowl; add olive oil, 1 tablespoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon black pepper. Toss well and lay out in 1 layer on nonstick baking sheets. Bake until light brown. Cook for approximately 30 to 40 minutes, turning frequently until golden brown.
Remove from oven. Add lemon zest, parsley, garlic, salt and pepper. Toss well and serve.
Recipe courtesy of Michael Chiarello and The Food Network Kitchen
