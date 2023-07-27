Baked Caesar Chicken

Caesar Chicken is the perfect melt in your mouth chicken recipe! It’s creamy, simple, and filled with flavor. This easy baked chicken recipe only has 4 Ingredients and takes less than 30 minutes to make. It’s one of the absolute best weeknight dinners out there!
• Prep: 5 minutes
• Cook: 30 minutes
• Total: 40 minutes
Ingredients:
• 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
• 1½ cups freshly grated Parmesan cheese divided
• ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
• 1 cup Caesar salad dressing
• ½ cup sour cream (optional; plain Greek yogurt is a lighter substitute)
Directions:
1 - Preheat oven to 375°F and spray the inside of an 8×11½-inch baking pan with nonstick spray.
2 - If the chicken breasts are uneven thickness, pound them (placed in a ZiplocK bag and on a flat surface) to an even ¾-1-inch thickness using a meat pounder.
3 - Sprinkle the chicken breasts (both sides) with 1 cup of grated Parmesan cheese and all of the freshly ground black pepper, and place them in the prepared baking dish.
5 - Whisk together Caesar dressing and sour cream in a small bowl. Pour the Caesar/sour cream mixture over each breasts then sprinkle the remaining ½ cup grated Parmesan cheese on top.
6 - Place the prepared chicken in the oven and bake at 375°F for 30 minutes, or until a meat thermometer inserted in the thickest part of one of the middle breasts reads 150°F.
7 - Turn the oven to broil and broil the chicken breasts an additional 2-4 minutes, or until the chicken turns golden brown. It can burn quickly, so watch it closely. When done, a meat thermometer should register 165°F when stuck into the thickest part of one of the middle chicken breasts.
8 - Remove from the oven, cover loosely with foil and allow chicken to rest 5-10 minutes before serving.
