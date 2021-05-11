Baked Blueberry and Mascarpone French Toast

When you want something special to serve your family for weekend brunch, turn to this recipe. It never fails. It's wonderful during the spring and early summer because the blueberries are particularly good this time of year.
Prep time: 15 mins
Cook time: 1 hour
Total time: 1 hour, 15 mins
Yield: 10 servings
Ingredients
4 cups cubed French bread (about eight 1/2-in. slices)
2 cups fresh or frozen blueberries
2 cartons (8 ounces each) mascarpone cheese
1/2 cup confectioners' sugar
10 slices French bread (1 inch thick)
8 large eggs
2 cups half-and-half cream
1 cup whole milk
1/3 cup sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Additional confectioners' sugar
1 cup sliced almonds, toasted
Additional fresh blueberries, optional
Directions
1. In a greased 13x9-in. baking dish, layer bread cubes and blueberries. In a small bowl, beat mascarpone cheese and confectioners' sugar until smooth; drop by tablespoonfuls over blueberries. Top with bread slices. In a large bowl, whisk eggs, cream, milk, granulated sugar and vanilla; pour over bread. Refrigerate, covered, overnight.
2. Preheat oven to 350°. Remove French toast from refrigerator while oven heats. Bake, covered, 30 minutes. Bake, uncovered, 30-40 minutes longer or until puffed and golden and a knife inserted in the center comes out clean.
3. Let stand 10 minutes before serving. Dust with additional confectioners' sugar; sprinkle with almonds. If desired, serve with additional blueberries.
Recipe and photo courtesy of Taste of Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.