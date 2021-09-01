A riff on pasta all'amatriciana, this bacon and tomato pasta is ripe with flavor thanks to a generous helping of tomatoes, diced red onion, bacon, and red chili flakes.
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 25 minutes
Servings: 4 to 6
Ingredients:
• 2 tablespoons kosher or sea salt
• 6 ounces pasta, like Community Grains fettuccini, as pictured
• 1 pound thick-cut bacon or pancetta, chopped
• 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
• 1 cup red onion, diced
• 1 teaspoon red chili flakes
• 3 tablespoons garlic, minced
• 2 cups Roma tomatoes, diced, or cherry tomatoes, halved
• 1/4 cup red wine
• 4 tablespoons basil, chiffonade
• 1/4 cup parmesan, freshly grated
• Black pepper, freshly ground
Directions:
1. In a large stock pot, boil 3 quarts of water, then add 2 tablespoons kosher or sea salt and the pasta, and cook according to package directions, or until the pasta is al dente.
2. Meanwhile, in a large sauté pan over medium heat, sauté bacon until crispy. Remove bacon and transfer to a paper towel-lined plate.
3. Drain 3/4 of the bacon fat from the pan. Add extra-virgin olive oil. Once oil is heated through, add onions and red chili flakes, and cook until onions are translucent. Add garlic, and cook for 2 minutes, then add tomatoes. Sauté for 5 minutes, then deglaze with wine.
4. Drain pasta and add to the sauté pan. Toss in basil, bacon, and parmesan. Salt and pepper, to taste.
Recipe courtesy of Pop Sugar.
