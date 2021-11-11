Apple Cider-Glazed Chicken Thighs

Apple Cider Is Fall’s Favorite Flavor. In this seasonal chicken dinner, you’ll boil apple cider to concentrate the apple flavor and to give it a thick-enough-to-glaze consistency. To give it balance, you’ll add a sprig of rosemary, a pair of smashed garlic cloves, and a dollop of tangy Dijon as the cider simmers. Finishing it with the pat of butter makes the glaze rich and luxurious. Recipe courtesy of TheKitchn.
Prep: 5 minutes
Cook: 35 minutes
Servings: 4
Ingredients:
• 2 cloves garlic
• 1 cup apple cider or unfiltered apple juice
• 1 (2-inch) fresh rosemary sprig
• 1/4 teaspoon Dijon mustard
• 2 pounds chicken thighs (I prefer boneless and skinless)
• 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
• 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
• 2 teaspoons vegetable oil
• 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
Directions:
1. Arrange a rack in the middle of the oven and heat the oven to 350°F.
2. Smash 2 garlic cloves and place in a small saucepan. Add 1 cup apple cider, 1 fresh rosemary sprig, and 1/4 teaspoon Dijon mustard. Stir and bring to a boil, uncovered, over medium-high heat. Boil until reduced to 1/4 cup, 15 to 20 minutes. Meanwhile, start cooking the chicken.
3. Pat 2 pounds chicken thighs dry with paper towels, then season with 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper.
4. Heat 2 teaspoons vegetable oil in a large frying pan or cast iron skillet over medium-high heat until it shimmers. Place the chicken skin-side down, and cook undisturbed until the skin is browned and the chicken releases easily from the pan, adjusting the heat if the skin begins to burn, 8 to 10 minutes.
5. When the glaze is ready, whisk in 2 tablespoons unsalted butter until melted, then remove from the heat. When the chicken is ready, transfer it to a plate. Carefully pour off all but 1 tablespoon of the fat in the pan. Return the chicken to the pan skin-side up, and spoon the glaze evenly over it.
Transfer the pan to the oven and bake for 5 minutes. Spoon some of the glaze in the pan back over the chicken, then continue baking until the chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165°F, 5 to 7 minutes more. Turn the oven on to broil, and broil until the skin is dark golden brown and the sauce is bubbling, 1 to 2 minutes.
Florida Catholic Media is supported by its audience. This means that, at no additional cost to you, Florida Catholic Media will earn a small commission if you click through and purchase linked products. Learn more.
