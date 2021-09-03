Our Apple Cider Doughnut Cake tastes exactly like an iconic apple cider donut from your favorite apple orchard. This Bundt cake is flavorful and moist with an apple cider glaze and cinnamon sugar to top it off. The original recipe calls for a glaze for dipping - but I adapted it for glazing the cake. Because that's how we roll with this delicious Bundt cake!
Ingredients
Cake
• Yellow cake mix, 1 box.
• ¾ cup apple cider (NOT apple juice)
• ¼ cup water, room temperature (you can omit the water for a stronger cider taste, just use 1 cup apple cider instead if you take out the water)
• ¼ teaspoon cinnamon
• ½ cup apple sauce (I used cinnamon apple sauce, not chunky)
• 3 large eggs, room temperature
• 1 tablespoon brown sugar
• 1 teaspoon vanilla
• 2 tablespoons cinnamon
• ¼ cup sugar
• ¼ cup unsalted butter, melted
Apple Cider Glaze
• 2 cups powdered sugar
• 3-4 tablespoons of apple cider
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
2. In a large mixing bowl, beat the dry cake mix, apple cider, apple sauce, water, and eggs. Add in cinnamon (1/4 tsp), brown sugar, and vanilla to the cake mix batter. Pour the mixture into a well-greased AND floured Bundt pan.
3. Place Bundt pan on center rack and bake for 45 minutes. Test with a toothpick by sticking into the middle of the cake, if it comes out clean it is ready. Remove from heat and allow to cool on a wire rack for 20 minutes.
4. While the cake is cooking, prepare the apple cider glaze by adding powdered sugar and the 3 tablespoons of apple cider to a small bowl and whisking them together until you reach your desired consistency.
5. In a separate bowl, mix together the cinnamon and sugar.
6. Once the cake has cooled, brush the entire surface of the cake with melted butter. Rub the cinnamon sugar mixture until the whole cake is evenly coated. (see notes below regarding the cinnamon-sugar topping). PRO-TIP: When adding the cinnamon-sugar and butter topping, I brushed the butter onto the cake and let it set for just about a minute. You want it to be slightly wet so it holds the sugar, but not so much that it absorbs it into the cake.
7. Drizzle the cider glaze on top of the cake and enjoy!
Recipe courtesy of Princess Pinky Girl.
