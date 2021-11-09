Cozy up by the fire with a warm mug of Apple-Ale Wassail. This English holiday drink is made with apple-ale and flavored with allspice, cinnamon, cloves, and cardamom. Recipe courtesy of Southern Living.
Prep: 5 minutes
Cook: 3 hours, 5 minutes
Servings: 7 cups
Ingredients:
• 2 (12-oz.) bottles ale
• 2 cups apple cider
• 1 cup port
• 1 cup lemonade
• 3/4 cup firmly packed light brown sugar
• 1 apple, diced
• 2 whole allspice
• 2 (3-inch) cinnamon sticks
• 6 whole cloves
• 1/8 teaspoon ground cardamom
• Garnish: lemon wedges, cinnamon sticks (optional)
Directions:
1.Stir together ale, apple cider, port, lemonade, brown sugar, diced apple, whole allspice, 2 (3-inch) cinnamon sticks, whole cloves, cardamom in a 5-qt. slow cooker. Cover and cook on LOW 3 hours or until hot. Remove diced apple, if desired. Ladle into mugs. Garnish, if desired.
