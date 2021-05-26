Antipasto Salad

Photo by Matt Armendariz @2013, Television Food Network, G.P. All Rights Reserved.

Giada gives this classic pasta salad an Italian twist, tossing traditional ingredients like salami, cheese, peppers and olives with fusilli.

Prep time: 25 mins

Cook time: 10 minutes

Total time: 35 minutes

Yield: 4 to 6 servings

Ingredients 

Red Wine Vinaigrette

Antipasto Salad

 Directions

  1. Vinaigrette: In a blender, add the basil, vinegar, garlic, mustard, salt and pepper. Blend until the herbs are finely chopped. With the machine running, drizzle in the olive oil until the dressing is smooth.
  2. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil over high heat. Add the pasta and cook until tender but still firm to the bite, stirring occasionally, about 8 to 10 minutes. Drain pasta.
  3. In a large bowl, toss together the cooked pasta with the remaining salad ingredients. Drizzle with dressing and toss to coat. Serve.

Recipe courtesy of Giada De Laurentiis/Food NetworkPhoto by Matt Armendariz @2013, Television Food Network, G.P. All Rights Reserved.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.