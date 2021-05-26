Giada gives this classic pasta salad an Italian twist, tossing traditional ingredients like salami, cheese, peppers and olives with fusilli.
Prep time: 25 mins
Cook time: 10 minutes
Total time: 35 minutes
Yield: 4 to 6 servings
Ingredients
Red Wine Vinaigrette
Antipasto Salad
Directions
- Vinaigrette: In a blender, add the basil, vinegar, garlic, mustard, salt and pepper. Blend until the herbs are finely chopped. With the machine running, drizzle in the olive oil until the dressing is smooth.
- Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil over high heat. Add the pasta and cook until tender but still firm to the bite, stirring occasionally, about 8 to 10 minutes. Drain pasta.
- In a large bowl, toss together the cooked pasta with the remaining salad ingredients. Drizzle with dressing and toss to coat. Serve.
Recipe courtesy of Giada De Laurentiis/Food Network. Photo by Matt Armendariz @2013, Television Food Network, G.P. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.