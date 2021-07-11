Ambrosia Salad

The name ambrosia derives from Greek mythology, meaning immortality; also known as food of the gods, Greek gods commonly ate ambrosia to prevent becoming weak. In present day, we've come to know it as a deliciously, fluffy fruit salad (or dessert) with tropical flavors.
This is also one recipe that every Southern woman probably knows by heart. Its cool sweetness is perfect as a side dish (especially with ham) or a light dessert. And you probably already have everything to make it.
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 45 minutes
Yield: 4 servings
Ingredients
- 1 can (15 ounces) mandarin oranges, drained
- 1 can (8 ounces) pineapple tidbits, drained
- 1 cup miniature marshmallows
- 1 cup sweetened shredded coconut
- 1 cup sour cream
Directions
- In a large bowl, combine the oranges, pineapple, marshmallows and coconut. Add sour cream and toss to mix. Cover and refrigerate until cold.
Recipe and photo courtesy of Taste of Home
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.